POINT PLEASANT — Rev. Nancy J. Hamm, 90, passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 24, 2019.

She was born in Hinton and was the oldest of five children of Howard and Jo (Patrick) Hayes.

Nancy was preceded in death by Robert D. Hamm, her husband of over 70 years; two sons, William (Karen) of Kentucky and J. Robert (Paula) of Tennessee; brothers, Leroy and Buddy; and a sister, Nedra.

She is survived by five grandchildren, Bryan, Gretchen, Ben, Jeremy and Billie; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Bill Hayes.

She attended Marshall and West Virginia State where she graduated Cum Laude. She served one year in the University Year for Action, a branch of the Peace Corps. Nancy also worked for the Red Cross and helped her husband in their store "Heights Market." She was later employed at Lakin State Hospital as a Psychiatric Social Worker and directed the Volunteer Services. Nancy felt the call into ministry and received her formal Ministry Education at Duke University. She was ordained in 1992 and pastored full time for 11 years and continued to pastor as a fill in after her retirement. She was a member of the Mason County Ministerial Association, Jr. Women Club of Point Pleasant, Jolly Dozen and Heights United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers it was Nancy's wish donations be made to: Gideon International P. O. Box 75, Point Pleasant, WV 25550

Her service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Richard DeQuasie and Pastor Charles Marker officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. till service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.