POINT PLEASANT — Nelda Jane Gilley passed on July 13, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born September 12, 1928, the first child of Howard S. and Thelma Irene Brewer.

"Jane" began her life in the First Street area of Point Pleasant. There she lived with her family in a house beside the small grocery, which was originally operated by her grandparents and then later, her parents. She worked in the store as a young woman and prided herself in being able to come very close on the desired weight when cutting deli items for the customers. It was an era of store accounts and penny candy. She often said when the customer paid the account in full they received a paper bag of candy.

She attended Central Grade School and graduated from Point Pleasant High School in the class of 1946. Like others of her generation, she knew the loneliness of missing her father when he was inducted into the Navy for World War II. Jane and her mother often said she helped raise her brothers and sister during that time.

She became a young bride at nineteen, when she met and very soon married her husband, Albert Gilley, of Stuart, Virginia. He had come to town with The Bartlett Tree Company. When Jane's brother also came to work for the company, she eventually met and fell in love with her future husband. Albert, at that time, was living across from Gunn Park on Fourth Street in a local boarding house, which was run by Mrs. Springer.

Jane and Albert were married by the Reverend Black of Trinity Methodist Church. They made their first home in the apartment over her family's store on First Street. They did not live there long before moving to their own family home in the country club addition, with their two young daughters. Later, their son came along and the family remained at the same address until the children left to make homes of their own. Albert passed in 1982. Jane has remained in the same place for near 70 years. She enjoyed reading newspapers and Amish-themed novels, conversing with new people and learning about their lives, and watching the news on television. She was blessed with a long life that she lived her way.

Besides her husband and parents, Jane is preceded in death by her brother William and his wife Margaret, brother Robert and his wife Irma, brothers Charles and Oliver, and two sons-in-law, Charlie Powell and Philip Ball. She is survived by her sister Stella Hill; her children Nancy Ball, Marsha Powell and Morty Gilley; her five grandchildren Nathan Ball and his wife Jessica, April Powell, Jode Polcyn and her husband Rob, Kris Gilley and his wife Sherry, and Jason Gilley and his wife Kristin; her great-grandchildren Marikate, Ethan, Jacob, Ireland, Gabe, Morgan, Brooks, Blake, Audrey and Mckynlee; step-great-grandchild Bennett; and extended family member Charlotte Gilley.

There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Bob Patterson presiding. There will be no visitation. Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of the Gilley family. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.