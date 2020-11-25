1/
Nelda Weiss
MASON — Nelda Gay Weiss, 83 of Mason, passed away on November 24, 2020.

She was born on August 18, 1937 in Lamar, daughter of the late Irvin and Delia O'Dell. She was a member of the Graham United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Weiss is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Alice Weiss of Mason; daughter-in-law, Melanie Weiss of Mason; grandchildren, Ashley Weiss and Brian Weiss; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Weiss; her son, Danny Weiss; and her brothers and sisters.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Paula Napier officiating at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery in Letart. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
