LETART — Nellie I. Durst, 86, of Letart, passed away March 10, 2019, following an extended illness.

Nellie was born Feb. 20, 1933, the daughter of Byron and Cora Fry.

Nellie was a life-long resident of Mason County and a member of Krebs Chapel Church.

Nellie is survived by her son, Ron Durst and wife Katherine of Chantilly, Va.; her daughter, Sharon Barker and husband Sidney of Roanoke, Va.; and her son, Dale Durst and wife Corrina of Letart. Nellie's family also included six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Nellie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Ralph. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Marvin Fry; her sister, Eilene Lyons; and her granddaughter, Amber (Durst) Varain.

During the early years of her marriage, Nellie was a devoted housewife providing support and care to her husband and young children. Once her children were grown, she helped others by working as an aide at Pleasant Valley Hospital and Nursing Home. Following retirement, Nellie continued to help others as a volunteer in the county schools and libraries as a part of the Foster Grandparents Program. Nellie very much enjoyed working with young children reading to them, helping them with their lessons and especially working with them on crafts to commemorate holidays or other special events. Nellie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be sadly missed by her family and friends, but all know Ralph is happy to have her home.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at noon. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m.- noon, prior to the service.

Visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.