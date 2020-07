BIDWELL, Ohio — Nina Louise House, age 44 of Bidwell, Ohio, died Monday July 20, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday July 30, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Bidwell. Friends and family may call at the church on Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. All those attending are ask to follow social distancing and mask guidelines. Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.