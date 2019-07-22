POINT PLEASANT — Opal K. Beckner, 90, of Point Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital with family by her side.

She was a homemaker and had previously worked as a licensed practical nurse and at the Sylvania Plant in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on Sept. 28, 1928, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Kenna and Emma (Kinzel) Hughes.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, David Joe Beckner, Sr. and son, David Joe Beckner, Jr.

Opal is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Freda Beckner, of Point Pleasant; daughter and son-in-law, Kinzel and Doug Banks, of Leon; grandchildren, Lindsey Hope and Mandy Siders; great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Qualvalious, Kiah, Savannah, and Sydney; brother and sister-n-law, Herbert and Marty Hughes, of Akron, Ohio; and many extended family.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home with Pastor and family friend, Bob Patterson officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Opal's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

Family and friends may express condolences online at crowhussellfh.com.