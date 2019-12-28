Opal Virginia VanMeter left this earth, Friday, November 27, 2019, for her eternal Home.

She was born, October 30, 1930 to Hobart and Isabell (Sarson) Cozart. She graduated from Racine High School in 1948. She married Delbert VanMeter on October 30, 1949. They have two sons, Lewis (Jane) of Portland and Kelly (Gloria) of Wasilla, Alaska; two daughters, Debra and Lesa VanMeter of Columbus. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Opal leaves two sisters, Angie Roush of Portland and Jessie (Jim) Boggs of Ravenswood, West Virginia; two brothers, Virgil Cozart of Long Bottom and Kenneth Cozart of Portland.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert, two brothers, Hobart Joe and Lester Cozart and a sister Betty Ruth Blankenship.

In March of 2000, Opal and Delbert joined Morning Star United Methodist Church in Racine. This has been a joyous time of Growth, Making Friends, Learning how to live a life of Peace, Forgiveness, and Love for all Mankind.

Now it is time to let go and take wings.

The funeral service will be held, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, with Pastor Jim Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in Carmel Cemetery in Racine.

Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Tuesday, from noon - 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Morning Star United Methodist Church, 46165 Morning Star Road, Racine, Ohio 45771.

