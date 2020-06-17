Orland Floyd

POMEROY — Orland Lee Floyd, 68, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, following an extended illness.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Teresa Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home. Masonic rites will be provided by the Pomeroy-Racine Lodge # 164 F&AM.