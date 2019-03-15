LEON — Orlin Roscoe Durst, 83, of Leon, went home to be with the Lord March 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 13, 1935, in Mason County, a son to the late Clyde Durst and the late Gladys Knapp Durst.

He was a retired maintenance mechanic at Kaiser Aluminum with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Good Shepherd U.M. Church where he served as trustee. He was also a member of the American Legion. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed woodworking. He loved music and singing with family and friends. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Gladys Durst; brothers, Brycel, Dwight, and Albert Durst; and sister, Irma Melton.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years, Geneva Patterson Durst of Leon; son, Roger (Sue) Durst of Norton, Ohio; aunt Emma Shirley of Leon; siblings, Carol (Gene) Jenkins of Middleport, Ohio, Marilyn Dean of Leon, Gary (Linda) Durst of Springfield, Ohio, Jean Durst Point Pleasant, Warren "Mike" (Portia) Durst of South Vienna, Ohio, and his furry friend Kitty Cat. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at Good Shepherd U.M. Church at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Burial will follow the service at Morgan Cemetery in Leon. Full military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #23 of Point Pleasant, VFW of Mason, and the Marine Honor Guard from Charleston. Friends may visit the family at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday evening, March 18 from 6-8 p.m. and at the church on Tuesday from noon-1 p.m.