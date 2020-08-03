1/1
Pamela Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — Pamela Gale Bryant, 64, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born April 23, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William H. Hazelett and Lois H. (Ball) Hazelett of Sanford, Florida.

Pam was a member of the Bellemead United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Huntington High School Class of 1975.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bryant; and one brother, William Hazelett.

Pam is survived by her husband, Douglas R. Bryant whom she married June 21, 1975; daughters, Alicia Gale Bryant of Gallipolis Ferry, Kimberly (Nick) Huffman of Mt. Alto, and Brittany (Jacob) Gillispie of Letart; and five grandchildren, Austin Saunders, Aliyah Saunders, Brayden Gillispie, Aniston Gillispie and Amelia Huffman. She is also survived by her mother, Lois Hazelett; two sisters, Patricia (Alan) Foster of Sanford and Tamara (Arnold) Parisi of Deltona, Florida; and a brother, Terry (Denise) Hazelett of Millinocket, Maine.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday, at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved