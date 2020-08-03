Pamela Bryant

POINT PLEASANT — Pamela Gale Bryant, 64, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born April 23, 1956, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William H. Hazelett and Lois H. (Ball) Hazelett of Sanford, Florida.

Pam was a member of the Bellemead United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Huntington High School Class of 1975.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Bryant; and one brother, William Hazelett.

Pam is survived by her husband, Douglas R. Bryant whom she married June 21, 1975; daughters, Alicia Gale Bryant of Gallipolis Ferry, Kimberly (Nick) Huffman of Mt. Alto, and Brittany (Jacob) Gillispie of Letart; and five grandchildren, Austin Saunders, Aliyah Saunders, Brayden Gillispie, Aniston Gillispie and Amelia Huffman. She is also survived by her mother, Lois Hazelett; two sisters, Patricia (Alan) Foster of Sanford and Tamara (Arnold) Parisi of Deltona, Florida; and a brother, Terry (Denise) Hazelett of Millinocket, Maine.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Chip Bennett officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday, at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com