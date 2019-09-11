POINT PLEASANT — Patricia Ann "Patty" Allbright, 84, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born on Sept. 24, 1934, a daughter of the late Ray C. Barringer and Hilda L. (Jacobs) Barringer.

Patty was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1952 and worked as a florist for various local flower shops. She attended several churches in the area, but most recently was attending New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert "Bob" Allbright of Point Pleasant whom she married on Nov. 22, 1951; children, Belinda (Fred) Wood of Apple Grove, Vee Ann (Frank) Smith of Hampstead, N.C., Reeca Allbright of Point Pleasant, and Robert "Rob" (Lisa) Allbright of Point Pleasant; and special family friend, Eloise Juniper. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Angie (Todd) Godby, Scott (Jamei) Wood, Erik (Tabi) Allbright and Kelsey Allbright; five great-grandchildren, Samantha Willis, Nathan Godby, Zaylee Wood, Zandria Wood and Emerson Allbright; a sister, Barri (Mark) Westfall of Hampstead, N.C.; and a niece, Carmen Crawford.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Mel Mock and Pastor Todd Godby officiating. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service, Friday at the church.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, in addition to floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Bible Baptist Church, "Backpack Program," 107 Robinson Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

