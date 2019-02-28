THEODORE, Ala. — Patricia May Kapp, age 63, of Theodore, Ala., formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away at USA Hospital in Mobile, Ala. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

She was a former nurse's aide at Gallipolis Development Center (GDC) in Gallipolis, Ohio. She was an avid softball player and enjoyed raising German Shepherds. She was born Oct. 8, 1955, in Point Pleasant, a daughter to the late J. Gory Sr. and Mary Evelyn (Moore) Kapp.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, J. Gory Kapp, Jr., Dawson E. Kapp, and Donald J. Kapp; and sister-in-law, Joan Kapp.

She is survived by two brothers, Gary Scott Kapp of Akron, Ohio and Ronald R. and Pam Kapp of Point Pleasant; sisters-in-law, Roseanne Kapp of Grand Junction, Colo., Phyllis Kapp of Plain City, Ohio, and Reba Kapp of Point Pleasant; three nieces; seven nephews; 10 great nieces; two great nephews; six great great nieces; and five great great nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Patterson presiding. Burial will follow in Creston Cemetery in Leon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.

Patricia's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.