POINT PLEASANT — Patricia Ann McCoy Miller, 61, was rescued and taken home by her Lord and savior, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, while at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Patty Ann was born February 12, 1959, in Wheeling, to the late Mary Rainey Jones, and George McCoy of Stanfield, Ariz.

Patty is survived by her loving companion Terry Roush of Point Pleasant; sons, Joey (Carissa) Miller, Paul Miller, as well as former husband, Joe Miller, all of Point Pleasant; sisters, Marilyn Dunn and Jackie (Dave) Brisker, both of Oak Hill, Ohio, and Carla (Jim) Pennington of Rollo, Mo.; granddaughters, Serenity Hindy, Madison Herdman, and Hadleigh Miller of Point Pleasant; and step-mother, Anita McCoy of Stanfield, Ariz. Patty Ann is loved by her many nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, family and friends.

In addition to her mother, Patty Ann is preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul E. and Avis McCoy, and Cerbert W.L. Rainey and Faye Hoffman Smith; aunts, Alice Rainey and Lisa Curry; uncle, C.W. (Sonny) Rainey; nephew, Joshua McCoy; brother-in-law, Jeff Dunn; and beloved brother, Paul William McCoy.

Patty Ann lived most of her life in Point Pleasant, but also lived and attended Service Hanshew High School in Anchorage Alaska, for a time. Patty Ann enjoyed attending church at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Point Pleasant. She was also an accomplished cook, and loved camping and fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.

A private graveside service and internment will be held at Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant, with Rev. Chuck Stansbury officiating. In accordance with recent guidelines, the services will be limited to immediate family only. A celebration of Patty Ann's life will be held at a later date, as social restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Patty's honor to the .