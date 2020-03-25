GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Patricia Ann "Nammy" Pyles, 75, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.

She was born December 21, 1944, in New Iberia, La., a daughter of the late Theodore R. Stevens and Rosemary (Landry) Stevens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Linda M. Henry and Cathy Stevens; and brother, Theodore "Teddy" Stevens.

Patty was a member of Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1962 and the Huntington School of Beauty Culture. She was co-owner of French City Foods of Gallipolis, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband, Larry D. Pyles Sr., whom she married September 3, 1963; son and daughter-in-law, L.D. and Pam Pyles of Gallipolis Ferry; daughters, LaDonna and Howie Carr of Gallipolis Ferry and Renee and Matthew Fortuna of League City, Texas; and a brother, Michael (Diane) Stevens of Louisville, Ky. She was blessed with grandchildren, Tre (Jessi) Pyles, Christian (Kaci) Pyles, Chad (Amanda) Evick, Jessica (Jesse) Nott, Justin (Nicole) Carr, Jacob Carr, Karleigh Smith, Payton Smith, Mikylie Hines, Havyn Hines, Greyson Fortuna, Kendra Fortuna and Maddie Fortuna; and great-grandchildren, Joleigh, Jocelyn, Jenna, Marlee, Paislee, Tucker, Adison, Jackson, Lane, Luke, Trennon, Briar, Sayde and Braelynn.

A graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, with Pastor Dean Warner and L.D. Pyles officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation.

Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.