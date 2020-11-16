GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Patrick Nibert, age 39, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, in Gallia County. Patrick was born in Gallipolis on July 23, 1981.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Teresa (Jeff) Brown, his father Kim Nibert (Elizabeth Jones), his sister, Kristin (Greg) Vick, stepbrother Zach Brown, stepsister Molli (James) Donovan, two nephews, Julian Vick and Leo Donovan, niece Claire Donovan, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him dearly. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Patrick was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and attended Marshall University to study business. He spent his working career in Construction Safety and Medical Services.

Patrick will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and practical jokes he played on his friends and co-workers. His passion from age 13 was music and playing guitar. He started out with a garage band on Warwick Road and never stopped playing music through his entire adult life. He became a very talented guitarist. Patrick was a very generous and caring friend, quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. His memory will live on with all his family and friends.

There was a funeral service Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday. In accordance with current CDC and State of West Virginia guidelines, social distancing will be observed and face coverings will be required for those in attendance. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com.