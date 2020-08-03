1/1
Paul E. Yoder II
HENDERSON — Paul E. Yoder II, 50, of Henderson, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, from injuries sustained in an A.T.V. accident on the Hatfield and McCoy Trail near Matewan.

He was born May 1, 1970, in Huntington, a son of Paul E. Yoder of Gallipolis Ferry and the late Jo Kathleen "Kitty" (Bray) Yoder.

Paul was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1988 and employed with Constellium in Ravenswood, with 31 years service.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a son, Joseph Paul Yoder of Henderson; sister, Margaret Jo Yoder Akers of Gallipolis Ferry; aunts, Mary Lynn Bechtle of Henderson, Joyce Rosas of Gallipolis Ferry, Isabelle Yoder of Point Pleasant, Mary Catherine Fisher of Florida and Louise Rumbaugh of Hurricane; and his significant other, Tina Albright of Huntington.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Henderson. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
