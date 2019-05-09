GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Paul Kelly Morrison, 76, of Gallipolis Ferry, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant.

He was born April 7, 1943, in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Austin and Bessie (Cheesebrew) Morrison.

Paul was a member of Pleasant View Church and retired from the City of Point Pleasant.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolly Morrison; three sisters, Loretta June Morgan, Betty Jo Marcum Krebs, and Janet See Matthews; and nephews, Jeffrey Crawford and Danny Vanscoy II.

He is survived by nieces, Shela (Buddy) Crawford of Gallipolis Ferry, Shana (Danny) Vanscoy of Point Pleasant, Karla (Steve) Martin of Brooks, Ga., Teresa McFall of New Haven, Stacy (Tiny) Hughes of Ashton, and Leah (Roger) Moore of Apple Grove; nephews, Daren (Jill) Matthews of Point Pleasant, Bobby (Debbie) Matthews of Gallipolis Ferry, and David Morgan of Apple Grove; and special friends, Larry and Laura Spencer and Junior and Nancy Burton.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Pleasant View Church in Gallipolis Ferry with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Burial will be at the Lone Oak Cemetery in Point Pleasant at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.