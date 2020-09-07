Paul Yoder I

GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Paul Ellwood Yoder I, 82, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at home.

He was born April 3, 1938, in Hurricane, W.Va., a son of the late Roncie Leonard Yoder and Golda (Abbott) Yoder.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Kathleen "Kitty" Yoder; a daughter, Sabrina Dawn Yoder; one son, Paul Ellwood Yoder II; brother, R. Leon Yoder; sisters, Fannie Joyce Rosas, Madolyn Tincher and May Lotts; nieces, Carol Sue Ratcliff and Ruth Ann Butler; and in-laws, Joseph C. Bray and Margaret Rhema (Glover) Bray.

Paul was a graduate of Hurricane High School Class of 1956 and had attended Capital City College. He retired from Constellium Rolled Products (former Kaiser Aluminum) where he was employed from 1956 to 1999. During his working years at Kaiser, he was an outstanding casting superintendent, who would also travel the United States to various other aluminum plants to pinpoint increases in production and troubleshoot production line issues.

In his younger years, Paul was a Point Pleasant Volunteer Fireman and worked for the Chapman Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

He was a tobacco and cattle farmer who loved to grow a meticulous garden. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter, gun and knife collector, and loved to play cards/poker. He was a member of the American Boer Goat Association. But, his biggest and proudest achievement was working with the 4-H Youth with their market meat goat projects for the Mason County Fair.

Paul is survived by a daughter, Margaret Jo Yoder Akers of Gallipolis Ferry; grandson, Joseph Paul Yoder of Gallipolis, Ohio; sisters, Louise (Thomas) Rumbaugh of Hurricane, W.Va. and Mary Catherine Fisher of Sun City Center, Fla.; sister-in-law, Isabelle Yoder of Point Pleasant; nieces and nephews, Patsy Anderson, J.W. Tencher, Vanessa Jacob, Connie Yoder, Cindy Yoder, Isabelle Marie Bird, Christine Lotts, Andy Rumbaugh, Sandy Smith, Vincent Jordan and Genia Lynn Williams; many great nieces and great nephews; and too many good neighbors and friends of many years to list.

A funeral service will be 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Bo Burgess officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery in Henderson. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.