Pauline Krimm
GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Pauline Nevada Krimm, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born March 26, 1935, in Rainelle, a daughter of the late Emmett R. Collins and Polly C. Collins.

Pauline was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Point Pleasant. She was a graduate of Rainelle High School Class of 1951.

Pauline is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Jay Allen Krimm of Orlando, Florida and Paul Douglas and Renee Krimm of Huntington; a daughter and son-in-law, Ava and Richard Krogmann of Castleton, Virginia. She is also survived by a brother, John (Sue) Collins of Gallipolis Ferry; a sister, Blanche (Park) McKellop of Point Pleasant; six grandchildren, Summer, Megan, Brittany, Jason, Rick Jr. and James; and seven great-grandchildren, Isabella, Meadow, Mina, Ocean, Bradley, Ryan and Caroline.

The family would like to give a special thank you to caregivers Janet and Derek Blankenship.

A graveside service and burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Father Penumaka officiating. Public visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

