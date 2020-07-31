Peggy Edwards

MASON — Peggy Louisa (McDaniel) Edwards, of Mason, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

On Dec. 26, 1937, Peggy was born to the late Clarence Leonard and Ola Mae (Wears) McDaniel. Peggy was the matriarch of the family and known for lighting up a room with her beautiful voice, her undeniable cooking, and was loved in her community.

Peggy retired from a long career with the State of West Virginia, Department of Employment Security after 33 years of service. Peggy was also the cherished president of the 1955 Wahama High School Alumni. In her free time, Peggy enjoyed calling BINGO at the Mason Senior Citizen Center.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Brooks Edwards; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Shirley Kauff of Mason, West Virginia; grandchildren, Amy Edwards of Letart, West Virginia, Jeannie (Michael) Black of Westerville, Ohio, and John (Amie) Kauff, Jr. of Hartford, West Virginia; brothers, Rankin McDaniel of Hartford, West Virginia, Thomas McDaniel of Cleveland, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Stanley, Jonathan Black, Payne Swint, Cameron Black, Emily Stanley, Natalie Rickard, Courtney Rickard, Asia Shepard, Mikaela Swint, Colton Kauff, Mallory Kauff, and Kira Kauff.

The family wishes to thank the Fresenius Dialysis Center of Gallipolis, Hospice of Huntington, and Pleasant Valley Home Health for their care of Peggy.

Peggy's celebration of life will be announced by the family at a later date.

Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Mason, New Haven, Evans and Ravenswood.