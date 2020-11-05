1/
Philip Johnson
{ "" }
CIRCLE PINES, Minn. — Philip Johnson, 85, of Circle Pines, Minn., passed away on October 27, 2020.

Phil was a 1952 graduate of Wahama High School. He was born in New Haven on September 17, 1935, to Henry and Rena Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his siblings Mae, James, Anna, Dorothy, PD, Ada, Thelma, and Mary.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandy; his children Randy, Becky (Dave) Arney, Mike (Rebecca), and Deb; his grandchildren Zach, Kayla, Austin, and Amanda; and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
