DEVOLA, Ohio — Dr. Phyllis Baker died peacefully Monday morning July 8, 2019 with her beloved husband of 68 years, Lawrence Emerson (Larry) Baker, at her side. Phyllis passed in the comfort of her home in Devola where for the last four years Larry had lovingly cared for her surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature that brought them both so much joy.

Phyllis was preceded in death by their son, Larry Scott Baker.

She leaves behind in addition to her husband, Larry; her sister, Rita Walters; two daughters, Shelley McLoughlin (John) and Stephanie Valenziano (Frank); five grandchildren, James, Shannon, Marisa, Gina, and Lisa; and five great grandchildren that she loved dearly.

Phyllis was born in Point Pleasant and moved to Ohio as a young girl where she attended school in New Matamoras. She was blessed to meet her soul mate Larry at an early age and pursue her life goals with a loving and supportive partner. Her love of learning led her to obtain three degrees beginning with a bachelor's degree from Marietta College, followed by her master's from Ohio University, and ultimately her PhD from The Ohio State University. Along the way, her work led her to impact many lives as she mentored and encouraged others to pursue their life long learning dreams.

Phyllis was a loving wife, mom, and grandmother. She and Larry explored their many and diverse interests together including traveling, quilting, photography, and nature. Phyllis would always beautifully capture the smallest details of their travels in the many photos she took as well as her creative writing. With the grandchildren she enjoyed cooking, playing Scrabble, and a lively discussion about anything that was relevant in their lives.

Her faith, love for her family, and continued desire to grow and learn will always be remembered.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Muntzing officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.

