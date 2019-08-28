GALLIPOLIS — Phyllis L. Betz, 85, of Gallipolis, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
The funeral service for Phyllis will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Kane officiating. Phyllis will be honored by the Nurse Honor Guards of the Ohio Valley at the funeral service. Friends may call prior to the service from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday and on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mound Hill Cemetery at the family's convenience.