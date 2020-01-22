GLENWOOD — Phyllis Jean Dye, 85, of Glenwood, passed away January 21, 2020.

She was born January 16, 1935, in Cabell County, a daughter to the late Vollie McComas and the late Frankie Johnson McComas. She was a retired nurses aide. She was a member of the Glenwood U.M. Church and attended Moore's Chapel Church. She loved sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Earl Dye "Tipp"; and granddaughter, Kendra Edwards.

She is survived by sons, Keith (Ollivia) Dye of Salisbury, N.C., James Dye (Kelly Pearson) of Oak Hill, Douglas (Laila) Dye of Ashton, Eddie (Donna) Dye of Jacksonville, N.C.; daughters, Nancy (Roger) Mayes of Proctorville, Ohio, and Patty (Anthony) Holley of Radcliff, Ky.; siblings, Earl McComas, Vollie McComas, Willard McComas, Bill McComas, Mildred McComas, and Lorena Woodrum; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-five great grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren, and a host of extended family, friends, and neighbors. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for the excellent care they gave Mom, and thanks to two special friends, Betty Oldaker and Mary Plumley.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday, January 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service.