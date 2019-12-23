POINT PLEASANT — Phyllis Ann Ferguson, 86, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Arbors of Pomeroy, Ohio.

She was born December 28, 1932, in Henderson, a daughter of the late Edmund Mayes and Frances Estaline Mayes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Chalmers Walter Ferguson; a step-daughter, Priscilla Noble; step-son, Robert Ferguson; sisters, Helen Maxine Bonecutter and Ruth Elizabeth Simpkins; and one brother, Donald Eugene Mayes.

Phyllis is survived by one son, David (Marsha) Whitt of Point Pleasant; a step-son, George Ferguson of Chicago, Ill.; grandson, Christopher David (Kelly) Whitt of Bristol, Tenn.; and two brothers, William E. "Sonny" (Pansy) Mayes of Gallipolis Ferry and Roger (Lynn) Mayes of Cheshire, Ohio.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com