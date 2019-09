VINTON, Ohio — Ralph Edward Cundiff Sr., 78, of Vinton, Ohio passed away on Sept. 21, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ed Barney officiating at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.