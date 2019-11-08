POINT PLEASANT — Ralph K. Newman, 71, of Point Pleasant, went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, at Holzer Medical Center.

He was a barber at Hall's Barbershop for 32 years and was a member of the First Church of God. Ralph loved traveling around town on his golf cart with his wife Dixie and his "Alley girl." He was born July 20, 1948, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son to the late Edward and Enna (Hughes) Newman.

Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Dixie; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and George Rawson, of Point Pleasant; brother-in-law and his wife, Don and Anna Hudson, of Southside; two nieces and two nephews.

Ralph's life will be remembered at noon, Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, with Rev. Carl Swisher and Rev. Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. You may offer condolences to the family by visiting: www.crowhussellfh.com