APPLE GROVE — Randall Lee Duncan, 93, of Apple Grove, passed away at his home November 26, 2019, surrounded by family.

He was born February 15, 1926, in Mason County, a son to the late Harvey Duncan and the late Maggie Bateman. He attended Beale Chapel Methodist Church. He served his country honorably in the US Navy during WWII. He was a welder and worked at ACF for over 31 years. He also belonged to the Steelworkers Union in Cabell County.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mildred Bragg.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois Duncan of Apple Grove; daughters, Toni Brown of Apple Grove; son, Randy (Vickie) Duncan of Apple Grove; grandson, Bo Brown of Apple Grove; step grandson, Jesse Baxter; brothers, Pete (Norma) Duncan of Point Pleasant and Mike (Holley) Duncan of Gallipolis Ferry; several nieces and nephews friends and neighbors.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, Beale Chapel United Methodist Church in Apple Grove, with David Ryder, Tom Moore, and Wanda Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Beale Chapel Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the church on Friday from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Beale Chapel Cemetery.