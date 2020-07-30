Rayford Minnis

BIDWELL — Rayford "Muck" Minnis, 62, Bidwell, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Bidwell, with Rev. Gene Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow in the Morgan Bethel Cemetery, Vinton. Friends and family may call at The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, Sunday, August 2, 2020 5-8 p.m. Social Distancing protocols must be observed and masks or facial coverings are required.