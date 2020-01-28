NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — Raymond Allen Perry, age 65, of New Haven, W.Va., born May 6, 1954 in Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Raymond is survived by his wife Patricia A. (Weyersmiller) Perry, also from New Haven, a daughter Betty (Perry) Callahan, and grandchildren Quinn (Stover) Malone of Green River, Wyo., Pvt. Jerimiah Stover, U.S.M.C. San Diego, Calif., stepson Andrew J. Henderson (Jacqueline) of Lexington, Ky., and step grandchildren Estrella, and Rainier. Raymond is also survived by two brothers, Rodney D. Perry of Vinton, Ohio, John E. Perry (Kelli) of Winfield, W.Va., and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Raymond was preceded in death by parents Ray and Betty J. Perry of Addison, Ohio, a sister Kathy, paternal grandparents Haran and Angeline Perry, and maternal grandparents Harry and Edna Ray of Ona, W.Va.

Being a disabled veteran, Raymond was most proud of serving his country in the United States Army were he earned several awards, citations, and medals. He attended and graduated Chesapeake High School in Chesapeake, Ohio. He was also retired as an owner/operator truck driver.

Raymond loved his wife Pat, daughter Betty, and grandchildren and expressed many times how much he appreciated all the kindness and love bestowed on him over the years by his family and friends.

Raymond will be laid to rest in Addison Cemetery, Addison. Based upon Raymond's wishes, there will be graveside military service only on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are being made by the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio.