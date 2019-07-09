POINT PLEASANT — Raymond Edward Runion, 86, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home.

He was born July 9, 1933, in Leon, a son of the late Christopher Columbus "Lum" Runion and Rachel (Higginbotham) Runion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Reva M. Runion; sister, Margie Maloy; and two brothers, Paul B. Runion and Arnold Runion.

Raymond was a member of the Yauger Church in Leon and a retired steel worker from Portsmouth Casting in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He is survived by two sisters, Virginia Sayre Danner and Freda Cook; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Yauger Cemetery in Leon with Pastor Mel Mock officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

