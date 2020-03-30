POINT PLEASANT — Reba L. Burdette, 86, of Point Pleasant, peacefully departed this world and took up residence in Heaven on March 29, 2020.

Reba was born August 30, 1933, to the late Lawrence and Rilla Litchfield. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School and in December 1956 married the love of her life, Robert Burdette. They shared fifty wonderful years before Bob's passing in 2007. She was a longtime member of Krebs Chapel United Methodist Church where she faithfully attended for as long as she was able.

Reba was a dedicated Christian spouse, mother and grandmother, pouring her life into her family. Bob loved to farm, and after his retirement in 1993, Reba was usually by his side at the farm. The care she later provided to him during a terminal illness was a reflection of the love they shared. Anyone who ever had one of her meals could attest that Reba was an outstanding cook. Her homemade ginger pickles were so tasty and cherished that they were often given to others as gifts. Reba was also the "go-to lady" for hot dog sauce for the Vacation Bible School picnic, and containers of it always brought a hefty price at church auctions to benefit mission work. At family holiday meals, it was customary for someone to question whether there was any dessert just to open the door for Reba to proudly list all of the choices she had prepared — chocolate pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie, graham cracker pie, etc. — the list seemed endless.

In addition to her husband and parents, Reba was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Owen and Clifford Litchfield, and sisters Margaret Neal, Ruby Bennett and Dorothy Spencer.

Reba is survived by her son, Dr. Keith Burdette (Gloria) of Cottageville, and her daughter, Lisa Allbright (Rob) of Point Pleasant. Reba was very proud of her five grandchildren: Kayla Patterson (Andrew) of Ravenswood; Staci Cummings (Trevor) of Evans; Steven Burdette of Parkersburg; Erik Allbright (Tabitha) of Point Pleasant; and Kelsey Allbright of Point Pleasant. Four great-grandchildren brought Reba great joy: Harper Patterson, Henley Patterson, Ty Cummings, and Emerson Allbright. She is also survived by a brother, Otis Litchfield (Carolyn), of Point Pleasant, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the extraordinary care they provided to Reba. They were always ready to meet her requests for sweet tea, coffee and ice cream.

The family regrets that the current pandemic prevents many friends from expressing their condolences as they typically would through personal visits. Love knows no boundaries, however, and the family senses the support of friends though we must remain apart for now. Graveside services for the immediate family will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, with Pastor Mel Mock officiating, burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery, Point Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, honor Reba's legacy by donating to a , performing an act of kindness, or surprising someone with a pie.

