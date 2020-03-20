LANGSVILLE — Remington Diesel Wise, 3, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Langsville.

He was the son of Cory James and Kimberly Mae Timmons Wise. He was born July 19, 2016, at Gallipolis.

Remington is survived by his parents, Cory James and Kimberly Mae Wise; a brother, Hunter James Wise; a sister, Olivia Grace Wise; grandparents, Sally and Randy Wise, and Terry Timmons, Sr.; great grandparents Minnie Thompson, Wesley Wise, and Carolyn and Harry Stewart. Also by aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandfather, James Ronald Miller, Sr; great grandparents Mary Rutter and Edward Jackson Timmons.

Private services were held Friday, March 20, 2020, at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, with Rocky Johnson speaking. Burial at Miller Cemetery, Bidwell. Online Condolences @birchfieldfuneralhome.com