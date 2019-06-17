POINT PLEASANT — Reva Mae Runion, 87, of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home.

She was born July 2, 1931, in Charleston, a daughter of the late Lillie Lorse "Bill" Haynes and Hattie Ora (Rhodes) Haynes.

Reva was a graduate of Dunbar High School and a retired operator from GKN in Gallipolis, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother; and two cousins, Smith and Eugene Wolfe.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Runion of Point Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at Yauger Cemetery in Leon with Pastor Mel Mock officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

