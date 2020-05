Or Copy this URL to Share

CHESHIRE — Rhonda Lynch, 67, of Cheshire, Ohio, died at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence. There will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio.



