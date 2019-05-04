BIDWELL — Richard Leroy Caldwell, 84, of Bidwell, passed away on May 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family members, to live in his heavenly home forever.

He was born August 11, 1934, in Bladen, to the late Calvin and Florence Caldwell.

He married the love of his life of 62 years, Opal Camden, on October 13, 1956, at Gallipolis, by the Rev. Tyler Mooney. She survives along with the following children; Roger (Jeanne) Caldwell, Richard (Teresa) Caldwell, Diana (Duane) Bing, Joshua (Jackie) Caldwell, and Angela Taylor. Other survivors include six grandchildren. Roger Caldwell Jr., Megan Caldwell, Trentin Caldwell, J.D Bing, Jacob Bing, and Alana Taylor (Ally). Also surviving are eight great grandchildren, of which Little Jensen and Addie Bing were his "Buddies."

He is also survived by three brothers; Joe Caldwell, Frank (Wilma) Caldwell, Charles (Ruby) Caldwell, along with two sisters Irene Martin and Brenda (Arnold) Jackson.

He was preceded in death by seven sisters and by four brothers. Leroy loved his family and was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa. He attended Prospect Baptist Church, where he gave his life to Jesus on Easter Sunday, 1974. He loved to sing in church, and did so in many churches with his family. He enjoyed the fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ.

Leroy also served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 6, 1956 until Nov. 6, 1958. He later owned a small dump truck which he called "Little Red," and hauled stone, sand, and dirt. He loved meeting people and will forever be missed by his family and friends. He will be laid to rest at Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

The funeral service for Leroy will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Mollohan officiating. Friends may call on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be full military rites by the Gallia County Funeral Detail at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Pallbearers will be Roger Caldwell, Richard Caldwell, Josh Caldwell, Duane Bing, J. D. Bing, Jacob Bing.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to donate and or send email condolences.