LONG BOTTOM — Richard Lee White, 68, of Bashan Road, Long Bottom, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.

He was born March 1, 1952 in Pomeroy, son of Thelma Carr White and the late Thomas White.

Anyone who knew Rich loved him and Rich never forgot a face!

Rich is survived by his Mommy, Thelma White; best friend and sister, Sandy White; brothers, Bill (Carolyn) White, Tommy (Maxine) White, Tony White; sister, Jennie Hayman; brothers, Rodney (Kim) White and Kenny (Debby) White and many special nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends.

Rich is preceded in death by his dad, Tom White; sister-in-law, Becky White and brother-in-law, Lawrence Hayman.

Rich loved listening to music, riding his bike, playing with cars, fishing and going to deer camp.

Private graveside services will be held for family at Meigs Memory Gardens in Pomeroy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville.

