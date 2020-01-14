GALLIPOLIS FERRY — Richard L. "Sticks" Pyles, 83, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home.

He was born April 19, 1936, in Gallipolis Ferry, a son of the late Charles Edward Pyles Sr. and Ethel Mae (Love) Pyles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathaleen (McCoy) Pyles; brothers, Payton Pyles, Everett Love, Jimmy Pyles, Sandy F. Pyles, Charles W. Pyles Jr. and Jack L. Pyles; sisters, Marcella Pyles, Wilma Pyles and Ruth Cline; father-in-law and mother-in-law Russell and Ruth (Robson) McCoy, and a brother-in-law, Ronnie McCoy.

"Sticks" attended Faith Gospel Church in Gallipolis Ferry and retired from Kyger Creek Power Plant in Cheshire, Ohio.

He is survived by daughters, Susan Pyles of Ashton, Shelly (Rick) Smith of Ashton and Stephanie (Michael) Smith of Lesage; a brother, Larry (Patty) Pyles of Gallipolis Ferry; sister, Virginia Wallis of Point Pleasant; and sisters-in-law, Jean Dickens of Atlanta, Ga., Janice Blake of Ashton, Betty McCoy of Glenwood and Diane (Dale) Dalton of Ashton. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Brandan (Mallory) Smith of Chesapeake, Ohio, Bryan (Jessica) Smith of Proctorville, Ohio, Jordan (Cassie) Pyles of Fort Campbell, Ky., Adam Pyles of Lesage and Chanse Smith of Lesage; and a great-grandson, Cameran Lee Smith of Chesapeake. He was also survived by many special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Thank you L.D., Rick, John and others.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with L.D. Pyles officiating. Burial will follow at Moores Chapel Cemetery in Ashton. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the "Friendly Fifties" c/o Faith Gospel Church, 500 Church Street, Gallipolis Ferry, WV 25515.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com