Ricky Carl Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Ricky Carl Smith, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Gallipolis.

There will be a graveside service for Rick on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Addison-Reynolds Cemetery at 1 p.m. There will be calling hours for Rick on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to help with funeral expenses.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved