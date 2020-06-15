GALLIPOLIS — Ricky Carl Smith, 64, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Gallipolis.

There will be a graveside service for Rick on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Addison-Reynolds Cemetery at 1 p.m. There will be calling hours for Rick on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to help with funeral expenses.