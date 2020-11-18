1/
Ricky Pickens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

APPLE GROVE — Ricky Earl Pickens, 62, of Apple Grove, passed away with his daughter by his side on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, WV.

Rick is survived by his mother Beulah Pickens, daughter Lindsey Pickens, son Shane Pickens, brother Nick (Pam) Pickens, sister Dee Ann (Chuck) Gaskins. He was the grandfather to Blaze Saxton and Nevaeh Rogers. Rick is preceded in death by his father Joseph Pickens.

Rick loved the outdoors, spending time farming, hunting, riding motorcycles and ATV/UTV's. In June of 1990, Rick made his run in the Blackwater Falls 100, a National Cross Country Championship race held in Davis, WV. America's original extreme Offroad Race. At that time this event was considered the most difficult race of its kind in the United States. The race drew all of the best riders from across the country, even "Cool Pick", as Rick was affectionately known. Rick finished this event taking third place in the 4WD & Utility division. The following year Rick dominated the entire division taking home the top prize of first place. His skill and race accomplishments landed him on the cover of Dirt Wheels Magazine which celebrates its 40th year of production in 2020.

There will be a private family memorial to reflect and remember his life.

The Family is being served by Crow Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crow-Hussell Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
1701 Jefferson Blvd.
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-2630
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved