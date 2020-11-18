APPLE GROVE — Ricky Earl Pickens, 62, of Apple Grove, passed away with his daughter by his side on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Huntington, WV.

Rick is survived by his mother Beulah Pickens, daughter Lindsey Pickens, son Shane Pickens, brother Nick (Pam) Pickens, sister Dee Ann (Chuck) Gaskins. He was the grandfather to Blaze Saxton and Nevaeh Rogers. Rick is preceded in death by his father Joseph Pickens.

Rick loved the outdoors, spending time farming, hunting, riding motorcycles and ATV/UTV's. In June of 1990, Rick made his run in the Blackwater Falls 100, a National Cross Country Championship race held in Davis, WV. America's original extreme Offroad Race. At that time this event was considered the most difficult race of its kind in the United States. The race drew all of the best riders from across the country, even "Cool Pick", as Rick was affectionately known. Rick finished this event taking third place in the 4WD & Utility division. The following year Rick dominated the entire division taking home the top prize of first place. His skill and race accomplishments landed him on the cover of Dirt Wheels Magazine which celebrates its 40th year of production in 2020.

There will be a private family memorial to reflect and remember his life.

The Family is being served by Crow Hussell Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.