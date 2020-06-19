Rigoberto Najera

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Rigoberto Estrada Najera, 36, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Monroe, North Carolina, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, in Pomeroy, as a result of injuries received in an industrial accident in New Haven.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Interment will be on his family plot in the Cacahuananche town cemetery, in Cacahuananche, Guerrero, Mexico.