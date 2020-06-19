Rigoberto Najera

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Rigoberto Estrada Najera, 36, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Monroe, North Carolina, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in the Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, in Pomeroy, as a result of injuries received in an industrial accident in New Haven.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Interment will be on his family plot in the Cacahuananche town cemetery, in Cacahuananche, Guerrero, Mexico.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.