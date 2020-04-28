POINT PLEASANT — Rita E. Wolfe, 98, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Born August 27, 1921, Rita was a daughter of the late Oren and Edna Keefer of Carpenter, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. Raymond Wolfe; her sisters, Vena Dawson, Muriel Knapp, and Katherine Higginbotham; a brother, Warren D Keefer and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Grace Bowman.

She is survived by two daughters, Beverly (Elwood) Lewis of Gallipolis, Ohio and Karen (Mark) Nuce of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrea Lewis, Erin (Chris) Bowman, Jarrod Nuce, Mallory Nuce, and great-grandson, Blake Bowman; sisters, Ann Canode and Bonnie Thornton; a brother, Ralph Keefer and many nieces and nephews. Rita was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Donations in Rita's memory can be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Graveside services and possibly a "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current virus pandemic.

Crow-Hussell Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for the Wolfe family.