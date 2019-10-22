POINT PLEASANT — Robert Edward "Bob" Allbright, 86, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with his Lord Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care Center in Bidwell, Ohio.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1932, a son of the late Garland E. Allbright and Garnett B. Allbright Pearson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Patricia Ann "Patty" Allbright, whom he married Nov. 22, 1951; and his stepfather, Worthy Pearson.

Bob was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, class of 1951. He retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with 30 years of service in 1989. Bob was an active member of the United Rubber Workers Local 644, serving as union president multiple terms. He was an ordained minister, serving as an evangelist and was a pastor for several churches in the community. Bob was one of three founders of the Gospel Lighthouse Church on Neal Road in Point Pleasant. In most recent years, he attended New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant.

He is survived by his children, Belinda (Fred) Wood of Apple Grove, Vee Ann (Frank) Smith of Hampstead, N.C., Reeca Allbright of Point Pleasant and Robert "Rob" (Lisa) Allbright of Point Pleasant; and special family friend, Eloise Juniper. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Angie (Todd) Godby, Scott (Jamei) Wood, Erik (Tabi) Allbright and Kelsey Allbright; five great-grandchildren, Samantha (Lucas) Willis, Nathan Godby, Zaylee Wood, Zandria Wood and Emerson Allbright; a brother, Owen E. Allbright; sister-in-law, Barri (Mark) Westfall; nieces, Kathy Young and Carmen Crawford; and two aunts, June Nibert and Jewel Bordman.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at New Hope Bible Baptist Church in Point Pleasant with Pastor Mel Mock and Pastor Todd Godby officiating. Burial will follow at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Friday at the church.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, in addition to floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Bible Baptist Church, "Backpack Program," 107 Robinson Street, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

