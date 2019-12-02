GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Robert Lowell Allen, 85, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell, Ohio.

He was born December 3, 1933, a son of the late Raymond W. Allen and Marcia M. (Mittendorf) Allen.

Lowell attended Pleasant View Church in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. He served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1956-1962 and had worked as an electrician for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and retired from Holzer Clinic in Gallipolis. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #107 of Gallipolis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Jane Hanson; and one brother, Harry Edgar Allen.

He is survived by his wife, Sue (Wood) Allen of Gallipolis; a daughter and son-in-law, Pam and David Caldwell of Gallipolis; two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert "Bo" and Julie Allen of Gallipolis and Lee and Vicki Daily of Portsmouth, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Taylor (Wade) Jarrell, Tanner Allen, Trevin Allen, Ryleigh Caldwell, MaKenna Caldwell, Jaryn Caldwell, Nathan Daily, Alana Underwood and Rachel Stroth; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Pastor Ted Nance officiating. Military honors will be given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Centenary Cemetery in Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. There will be an Elks Memorial Service promptly at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made "In Memory of Robert Lowell Allen" to: River Cities Military Family Support Community, c/o Kent Shawver, 2368 State Route 218, Gallipolis, OH 45631 or Pleasant View Church, P. O. Box 113, Gallipolis Ferry, WV 25515.

