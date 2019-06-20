POINT PLEASANT — Robert "Robbie" Dale Braham, 49 of Point Pleasant, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.

He was born August 23, 1969 in Corydon, Ind., son of Marcia Braham, of Morgantown, and the late William "Bill" F. Braham. Robbie graduated from West Preston High School, Class of 1987. He was the Dairy Manager for the Kroger's in Proctorville, Ohio. His hobbies were riding motorcycles, playing video poker machines and having a good time. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion.

In addition to his mother, Robbie is survived by his fiancée, Regina C Hall and her children, Justin Hall and Chelsea Hall; one son, Cory Molisee, Masontown; two siblings, Mary Ellen Stalnaker of Grantsboro, N.C., and Melissa Dalton and Tim of Reedsville; five nieces and nephews, Natasha Stalnaker, Chad Stalnaker and wife Michela, Julia Braham, Kyle Dalton, TC Dalton and wife Georgi, and his four legged co-pilot Max.

In addition to his father, Robbie was preceded in death by one sister, Cynthia Michelle Braham; nephew, Tyler Nelson, one niece, Faith Dalton; brother-in-law, Mike Stalnaker.

Family and friends will be received at the Bolyard Funeral Home, 79 Morgantown St. Newburg, W.Va., on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Delbert Lyons officiating. They will be having food during the celebration of life and request a covered dish or dessert. Online condolences can be sent at www.bolyardfuneralhomewv.com