PROCTORVILLE — Robert A. Garner Jr. 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.