Robert Staten

POMEROY, Ohio — Robert E. Staten, 77, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Pomeroy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15 at the Ash Street Church in Middleport with Pastor Mark Morrow officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at the Buchanan Chapel Cemetery in Zelda, Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.