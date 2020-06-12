Robert Staten
POMEROY, Ohio — Robert E. Staten, 77, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Pomeroy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15 at the Ash Street Church in Middleport with Pastor Mark Morrow officiating. Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at the Buchanan Chapel Cemetery in Zelda, Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ash Street Church
JUN
16
Burial
Buchanan Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home
106 Mulberry Avenue
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-2121
