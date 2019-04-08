ASHVILLE, Ohio — Robert W. (Bob/Slim) Stephenson, 78, of Ashville, Ohio passed away April 5, 2019.

He was born in Point Pleasant.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary (Casto) Stephenson; his loving wife of 48 years, Louannie (Ann) Stephenson; his eldest son, Dell Stephenson; and brother, Chuck Stephenson.

His surviving family includes his son, Les (Beth) Stephenson; grandsons, Aaron (Cheyenne) and Kyle; great grandson, Carter; daughters, Gidget (Kevin) McGarvey and Bridget Farrell; grandchildren, Brody, Babe, Max, Kaylee, and Keelee; and sister, Mary Kay (Norm) Berry.

He is also survived by best friends, JC Kelly and Roger Counts; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Slim worked for Capital Excavating and Dineen Excavating. His passion was his grandchildren, participating in 4-H Livestock activities, watching Les and Kyle car racing, his horses, Australian Shepherds, chickens, stock sales, and watching all sports on television.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at The Spence-Miller Funeral Home located at 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday with Pastor Mike Blanton officiating. Interment will be held at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, Ohio.

