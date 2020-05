Or Copy this URL to Share

REEDSVILLE — Robert Lee Young, 77, of Reedsville, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital in Athens, Ohio. At Robert's request, he will be cremated and there will be no visitation or funeral services. Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio.



